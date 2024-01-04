AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 2024 has arrived and Haley Sparks from Rebuilt Life Coaching joined Today in Amarillo on Thursday morning to provide workout and nutrition planning tools to start the year off right.

Sparks demonstrated several kettlebell exercises to tone the legs including single-leg glute bridges, goblet squats and split squat pulses. Sparks reminded users that the pace and the weight of the kettlebells are important to consider before heading to the gym.

Sparks went on to highlight the importance of starting a simple workout routine to establish a foundation that can swiftly grow throughout the year.

In addition, Sparks provided tips on how to avoid making mistakes when starting a nutrition plan including the process of starting slow by making one change for the first month. She added that everyone has a different lifestyle and in order to maintain a plan, it’s important to not feel overwhelmed by establishing a heavy routine.

Start by adding healthy foods with every meal for one month, Sparks said, then ease into a workout routine that adds a heavier weight the next month to ensure a sustainable routine.