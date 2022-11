AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 71st Annual Umbarger German Sausage Festival is this weekend on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the St. Mary’s Parish Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is $20 a plate and plates are limited. There will be no drive-thru this year.

Lunch will consist of German sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, and homemade bread. In addition, the event will include a country store, a bazaar, and a drawing while sausage and sauerkraut will be for sale.