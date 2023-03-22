AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Spring is here and it is a good time to clean out some of your old medications as the Texas Panhandle Poison Center will be out at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

You can drive up and drop off your old medications or sharps to be properly disposed of as officials noted that medications should be in their original containers.

Only household medications can be accepted. Medications from clinics, pharmacies, and other businesses are not allowed for clean out.

So far, more than 75,000 pounds of unneeded medicine and sharps have been disposed of through the program, according to officials. Old medications can be a risk to young children or teens experimenting with drugs. They could also harm adults and the elderly by increasing the risk of choosing the wrong bottle or taking medicine that is no longer needed.