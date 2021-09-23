Get rid of your old medication at the Texas Tech Health Science Center’s medication cleanout

Today in Amarillo

by: Brad Pennartz

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is helping you dispose of your leftover or expired medications safely. It will be a drive-thru style event at the Jerry h. Hodge School of Pharmacy, right across from Northwestern State Hospital.

Dropping off your unused or expired prescriptions can become a potential source of poisoning to young children, adults, or the elderly accidentally taking the wrong medication, or overdoses. And improper disposal of these medications could cause environmental hazards like ending up in our water system.

For more information, you can find it online at medicationcleanout.com

