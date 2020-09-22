Get rid of your old medication at the annual Medication Clean-Out

The Texas Tech University Health Science Center is hosting their annual Medication Clean-Out event on Saturday, September 26th.

The event helps people dispose of their left over or expired medications in a safe way. Old medications can become a potential source of poisoning to young children or teens experimenting with drugs. They can also be a hazard to adults and elderly as they increase the risk of using the wrong bottle or using medications no longer required.

The event will be this Saturday at 1300 S. Coulter St. from 10 am to 2 pm. They will have a drive thru, drop off format to allow residents to dispose of their medications without leaving their cars. For your safety and the safety of volunteers, please wear a mask.