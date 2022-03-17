AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy is giving local residents a way to dispose of all expired, unwanted or unnecessary medications at its Medication Cleanout event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, March 19 at the TTUHSC School of Pharmacy at 1300 South Coulter.

To date, more than 67,000 pounds of medications and “sharps” have been collected for proper disposal. Medications should be left in their original containers. Due to environmental restrictions, only medications from households can be accepted. Medications from clinics, pharmacies, and other businesses are not allowed.

For more information, you can visit their website at www.medicationcleanout.com.