AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild is hosting their annual Buddy Walk on September 24 at Sam Houston Park. Registration begins at 9 am and the event is from 10 am to 1 pm. PDSG has been hosting the walk here in Amarillo since 2002.

The Buddy Walk is a 1/2 mile walk around Sam Houston Park that ends in a festival full of free food, music, face painting, bouncers, slides, a silent auction, a bungee jumping machine, a petting zoo hosted by the Highland Park ISD FFA program, and much more. They will also have some of our first responders giving an up-close look at some of their equipment. The party lasts until 1 p.m.

Adult registration is $25 for people 16 and over. And it is $15 for people 15 and under. Individuals with Down syndrome are free. All registrations come with a free t-shirt, or you can register for free without one.

You can find more information about this year’s Buddy Walk on the Panhandle Down Syndrom Guild website.