AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Family Support Services is getting ready for their 13th Annual Mardi Gras Party set for 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room.

The event will include music by Cameron James Smith and The Band Monarch, as wells as jugglers, tarot readers, second line parades, a casino and live and silent auctions.

The proceeds go to support the mission of Family Support Services as they help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. They also provide emergency housing, affordable counseling, veteran resources, family strengthening and more. FSS serves more than 25,000 people per year in our area and most services are free of charge to clients.