Get paid 500 dollars to eat ice cream

(FOX NEWS) — Listen up dessert lovers, you can now get paid to do something you’re probably already doing on a regular basis.

BonusFinder.com needs your help.

The website is looking for someone to eat more than two-dozen different ice creams.

Once the taste test is completed officials say you’ll need to rank your favorites and after the lucky winner’s belly is full of ice cream their wallet will be full of cash.

Bonus-finder says the taste tester will earn five-hundred dollars for their efforts.

Interested candidates who are 21 years and older can enter the competition online by July 27th.

A winner will be chosen on July 29th.

This competition comes at the right time not only will the ice cream help you beat the summer heat but, July also marks National Ice Cream Month.

