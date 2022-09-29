AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Get Fit is showing off its activewear for the Survivor’s Night Fashion Show. Many of their brands have donated products to be modeled by real cancer survivors.

It will be on October 4th, starting at 6 pm. Tickets are limited and will be sold individually at $30. You can purchase them in the Get Fit store at 1911 S. Georgia in Wolflin Square. Attendees will receive a complimentary goodie bag that will include some of the products.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation.