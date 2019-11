Getting ready for your winter workouts

The Canned Food Drive Run will be taking place at Pondaseta on Monday, November 25th at 6 pm. They will have bins available for you to make donations to help Amarillo College Food Pantry.

Some of the needed items include canned or boxed food, ramen, paper towels, toilet paper, deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, and toothpaste/toothbrushes.

Donation bins will also be set up at both Pondaseta and Get Fit for the length of the food drive.