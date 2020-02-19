Get Fit Amarillo is flaunting its fit fashion

Get Fit Amarillo has a wide array of different products to help you get into shape and help you look fashionable while doing it. You can check them out at 1911 S Georgia St in Wolflin Square.

They will also be hosting a Ladies Night Fashion Show to help show off some of their activewear. It will be Wednesday, March 25th at 6 pm inside the Get Fit Amarillo store in Wolflin Square. Tickets are $15 and proceeds will go to help Heal the City. You can get your tickets from either Get Fit Amarillo or Heal the City.