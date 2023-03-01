AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Get F.I.T. to Stay Fit with Texas Tech Physicians is reminding you about the importance of getting screened for colorectal cancer for Colon Cancer Awareness month.

The CDC recommends adults from age 45 to 75 be screened for colorectal cancer. Get F.I.T. helps the top 32 counties in the Texas Panhandle with a free at-home testing method and offers financial support for those who have limited access to colorectal cancer screenings.

You can find out more by calling (806) 414-9175 or visiting cancerscreening-tx.com