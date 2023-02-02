AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Opportunity School is now selling its annual Valentine’s Day cookies hoping to spread the love around Amarillo and Canyon.

You can surprise your significant other, co-workers, or anyone you know with two dozen thumbprint cookies wrapped in a decorative box. The deliveries will be made anywhere in Amarillo or Canyon on Valentine’s Day. Each box is $25 and orders must be in by Wednesday, Feb. 8. All proceeds will go to benefit the children and families of opportunity school.

You can order from Opportunity school on their website, or call (806) 373-4245.