AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Center City of Amarillo is gearing up for this year’s Mural Run set for March 25. The event will include a pet-friendly 1-mile walk or run, along with 5k and 10k races along and a V.I.P brunch.
In addition, attendees will get a chance to tour the area and get a look at some local art around town. The deadline to register for the brunch is 12 p.m. on March 22.
10K starts around 8:30 a.m.
- $20.00 student registration;
- $45.00 registration – Not including brunch;
- $70.00 registration – Includes race and brunch.
5K starts around 8:30 a.m.
- $20.00 student registration;
- $35.00 registration – Not including brunch;
- $60.00 registration – Includes race and brunch.
1 Mile Fun Run/Walk starts around 9:00 a.m.
- $20.00 student registration – run/walk only;
- $35.00 registration – Not including brunch;
- $60.00 registration – Includes race and brunch.
Awards will be given for first and second place in the following age categories (men’s and women’s):
- 10 and under
- 11-19
- 20-29
- 30-39
- 40-49
- 50-59
- 60-69
- 70+
For more information on the Center City Mural Run, visit here.
