AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Center City of Amarillo is gearing up for this year’s Mural Run set for March 25. The event will include a pet-friendly 1-mile walk or run, along with 5k and 10k races along and a V.I.P brunch.

In addition, attendees will get a chance to tour the area and get a look at some local art around town. The deadline to register for the brunch is 12 p.m. on March 22.

10K starts around 8:30 a.m.

$20.00 student registration;

$45.00 registration – Not including brunch;

$70.00 registration – Includes race and brunch.

5K starts around 8:30 a.m.

$20.00 student registration;

$35.00 registration – Not including brunch;

$60.00 registration – Includes race and brunch.

1 Mile Fun Run/Walk starts around 9:00 a.m.

$20.00 student registration – run/walk only;

$35.00 registration – Not including brunch;

$60.00 registration – Includes race and brunch.

Awards will be given for first and second place in the following age categories (men’s and women’s):

10 and under

11-19

20-29

30-39

40-49

50-59

60-69

70+

For more information on the Center City Mural Run, visit here.

