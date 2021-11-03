Get a jump start on Christmas at the Christmas Roundup

You can get a jump start on the Christmas season at the Christmas Roundup. They are back for their 41st year after having to take a pause due to COVID-19 last year.

The Christmas Roundup has been a holiday tradition here in Amarillo and throughout the panhandle. This year, they will be raising funds for the Amarillo Museum of Art (AMoA) Alliance. The proceeds will help fund the many educational programs the Amarillo Museum of Art offers the community, like art classes, art camps, senior programs, school tours, and regional school outreach programs.

They will have a lot of special events like Friday’s Red’s Early Bird Shopping from noon to 2 pm. Then Friday night, you can enjoy the Tinsel and Tinis from 5 to 8 pm with specialty cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and door prizes. Saturday you can get your pictures and crafts with Santa from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. And there will be a silent auction all weekend that will wrap up on Sunday at 2 pm.

They will be in the Amarillo Civic Center North and South Exhibit halls on November 5th from noon until 8 pm, November 6th from 10 am to 6 pm, and November 7th from 11 am to 4 pm. Tickets are $8 for a weekend pass and children 12 and under get in free.