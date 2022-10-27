AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Christmas Roundup is getting ready to celebrate their 42nd year here on the High Plains. The market is from Nov. 4-6 at the Amarillo Civic Center. It is holiday tradition for many people here in the area, where you are able to see some of the best local merchants set up pop-up shops to give people a chance to get a jump on their Christmas shopping.

This all goes to help the Amarillo Museum of Art Alliance which will fund the many educational programs, including school art classes and summer art camps, senior art programs, school tours, and regional school outreach programs.

Friday will feature the “Shop like a Grinch” and cocktails from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is a night of specialty cocktails, Hors D’oeuvres, discounts and door prizes. There is also a new event called “Art in Action,” where ten artists create a piece of art live at the show. Those pieces will also be up for auction.

Saturday will be family time with picture and crafts with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 pm. and there will be a silent auction all weekend that will wrap up on Sunday at 2 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the Christmas Roundup on Facebook, Instagram or their website.