Get a free eye exam with a donation to Toys for Tots at the Sight Before Christmas event this weekend

Amarillo Vision Specialists are teaming up with Toys for Tots in Amarillo this weekend for the Sight Before Christmas Toy Drive.

This is their 8th year giving back to the community as they will be giving away free eye exams with a donation of a toy to Toys for Tots.

Last year they raised over $39,500 worth of toys and they are hoping to make an even bigger donation this year. Owner of Amarillo Vision, Dr. Shauna Thornhill OD, said “We’re just trying to do our part to give back to the community. There is no better way to do that than by helping make Christmas merry for kids.”

You will be able to find them this Saturday, November 23rd, at the Walmart off of Grand St. from 9 am to 7 pm.