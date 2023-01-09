AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Future Ag leaders are gathering this week for the Randall County Jr. Livestock Show which runs through January 12.

Over 450 animals and 200 exhibitors are expected to participate at this year’s show. Officials noted that kids ages 8 to 18 from all around the county will show their animals to judges, later selling the livestock during a public auction.

Officials noted that buyers do not take home the animal as the exhibitors keep their animals to take them to other major shows in the coming months.

Here is the full show schedule:

Monday (at the WT Ag Complex)

12 p.m. Heifer Show

1 p.m. Steer Show

Tuesday (at the Randall County Happy State Bank Event Center)

12 p.m. Wether Doe Show

Market Goat Show

Wether Dam Show

Market Lamb Show

Wednesday (at the Randall County Happy State Bank Event Center)

12 p.m. Broiler Show

Thursday (at the Randall County Happy State Bank Event Center)

9 a.m. Gilt Show

Barrow Show

Saturday (at the Randall County Happy State Bank Event Center)