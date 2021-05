AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The annual spring fundraiser for Mission Amarillo, FamFest will be this Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sam Houston Park.

Proceeds will go directly to Mission Amarillo to help fund their programs. If they meet their goal, it will help them start their newest program, 365 Dad, which will work with dads 25 and younger using a curriculum from the National Fatherhood Initiative.