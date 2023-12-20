AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Rachel Hoffpauir from Family Support Services joined Today in Amarillo on Wednesday morning and discussed their upcoming 14th Annual Mardi Gras Party.

The party will be held at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room on Feb. 3, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The event will have food, live music from the Solano Project, and a live auction with items ranging from trips to sporting events.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Family Support Services and its mission of helping domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, emergency housing, counseling, veteran resources, and labor trafficking here on the high plains.

Individual tickets for the event are $65 with tables of eight being $500. They have an early bird special deal on tables for $475 if ordered by Dec. 31.

