Friends of AJ Swope are raising funds for the First Responders Memorial

The Friends of AJ Swope are raising money for the Texas Panhandle First Responders Memorial with the Shotgun Salute Sporting Clay Shoot competition.

The competition will begin at 2 pm on April 18th at the River Breaks Ranch, located northwest of Amarillo. The shooting competition will be followed by a dinner and a performance by Texas red dirt musician and Amarillo native, Zac Wilkerson.

Individual tickets to the afternoon activities, dinner, and Zac Wilkerson show are $80 or $150 per couple. Fees for individual competitors in the shotgun salute are $250, or $1,000 for a team of 4.

There will also be a raffle for a limited edition, hand-engraved shotgun commemorating the 175th anniversary of Texas independence, valued at $3,300. Individual chances are $20 or six for $100.

For more information, you can contact Susie Self by email at selfsusie@gmail.com or visit ajswopeplaza.com