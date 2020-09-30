FREE COVID-19 Antibody Testing for blood donors

FILE – In this Tuesday, May 5, 2020 file photo, a health worker draws blood from a patient for a COVID-19 coronavirus antibody test in DeLand, Fla. Scientists are still working to figure out how well antibodies for the new coronavirus may shield someone from another infection, or how long that protection might last. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Carpet Tech and Casey Carpet One are co-sponsoring a community blood drive with the Coffee Memorial Blood Center; blood donors are eligible for free COVID-19 antibody testing.

The blood drive is today (Wednesday, Sep. 30) at Casey Carpet One at 3500 I-40 West in Amarillo from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Alongside free COVID-19 antibody testing, Carpet Tech says those donating blood will get a free lunch from BBQ Revival, a complimentary gift bag, and a chance to win $500 from Casey Carpet One and $250 from Carpet Tech.

Coffee Memorial Blood Bank personnel ask donors to wear a mask to keep themselves and those working safe.

Blood bank officials say that the blood donation process itself is safe, “Everything used is sterile, new, and used only once. You cannot “catch anything” by donating blood.”

Carpet Tech and Casey Carpet One say that, despite the pandemic, themselves and other local businesses are still seeking opportunities to stay connected with the community and offer a means for badly needed blood donations.

“Carpet Tech is privileged to be a part of the Amarillo community,” Stephanie Henderson, Carpet Tech Operations Officer said. “Our primary mission is not to clean carpets, it’s to serve people.”

Coffee Memorial Blood Bank is asking donors to please reserve an appointment here.

