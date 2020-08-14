Foodie Fridays with Serranos Food Truck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We were able to catch up with Serranos Food Truck this morning and speak with the owner, Cynthia Vasquez.

Cynthia is a small business owner, in which her family supports her business and she’s able to hire locally as well.

Her specialty is Mexican style, she serves food early in the morning 6 days a week, well into the afternoon hours.

She has been able to increase profits during this pandemic due to restaurants being shut but prior to the pandemic, Vasquez was in jeopardy of possibly closing her business.

She transitioned from a traditional restaurant business to a food truck business several years ago and her business has been flourishing on wheels.

Come get some local Mexican food from Cynthia. She’s located at 46th and Georgia from 7:30 am-2 pm Monday through Wednesday, 7:30 am-2 pm Wednesday through Friday then they reopen from 4 pm-8 pm as well. They’re also open on Saturday from 8 am-8 pm.