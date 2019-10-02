Food is a dog’s love language

(FOX NEWS) — More and more research is showing the best way to your dog’s heart is through their stomachs.

According to a study published in the Journal of the Experimental Analysis of Behavior, dogs respond better and work harder for food than they do for praise.

Although science shows our dogs do love us and enjoy the social interaction, food is their one true motivator.

Zazie Todd, author of a soon to be released novel called “Wag: The science of making your dog happy” says food is to a dog as money is to humans.

But pups can be picky on their treats with many researchers and trainers saying you might have to change up the flavor after a while in order to keep the canine’s attention.