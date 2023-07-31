AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sometimes you want a sugary treat that doesn’t take a lot of time or effort to make. This week Flippin’ with Flip’s Kitchen is making a simple and sweet classic sugar cookie.

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 cup of sugar

2 sticks of butter

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

A dash of cream of tartar sauce

1 teaspoon of vanilla flavor

2 cups of flour

One mixing bowl

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Enjoy!