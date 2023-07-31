AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sometimes you want a sugary treat that doesn’t take a lot of time or effort to make. This week Flippin’ with Flip’s Kitchen is making a simple and sweet classic sugar cookie.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- 1 cup of sugar
- 2 sticks of butter
- 1 egg
- 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda
- A dash of cream of tartar sauce
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla flavor
- 2 cups of flour
- One mixing bowl
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Enjoy!
