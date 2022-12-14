AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We’re Flippin’ It with Flips Kitchen this morning and Ms. Jearlene smith is showing us how to make a Pineapple Upside Down Cake. She’s been throwing down for more than 50 years, and as always, she makes it with love.

1.5 cups of brown sugar

1.5 sticks of butter

2 cups of crushed pineapple

1.5 cups of milk

Add 3 teaspoons of baking powder to 3 cups of flour

A little yellow food coloring

Mix about 10-15 minutes

Bake in oven at 350 degrees for approx. 75 mins.