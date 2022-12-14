AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We’re Flippin’ It with Flips Kitchen this morning and Ms. Jearlene smith is showing us how to make a Pineapple Upside Down Cake. She’s been throwing down for more than 50 years, and as always, she makes it with love.
- 1.5 cups of brown sugar
- 1.5 sticks of butter
- 2 cups of crushed pineapple
- 1.5 cups of milk
- Add 3 teaspoons of baking powder to 3 cups of flour
- A little yellow food coloring
- Mix about 10-15 minutes
- Bake in oven at 350 degrees for approx. 75 mins.