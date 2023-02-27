AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the season of Mardi Gras, plenty of folks like to get down on classic sweet treats like King Cake, Pecan Pralines and Beignets. Today on Flippin’ With Flips Kitchen, we’re showing you how to make Crunchy Bread Pudding.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Loaf of French bread

3 cups of sugar

1 tsp of salt

1 tsp of cinnamon

6 eggs

Mix it all together in a bowl

Add 1 quart of Half and Half to mixture. Add 1 tsp of vanilla flavoring and lemon flavoring to the bowl. Melt 1.5 – 2 sticks of butter and pour into mixture.

Once you mix it all together, pour mixture over toasted bread pieces, and cook in oven for approx. one hour.