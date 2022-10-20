AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sometimes you just want some good comfort food that’s not too heavy, not too light, it’s just right.
Or, maybe you want a nice side dish to go with nice, juicy steak or some tender, flavorful chicken.
This morning we’re Flippin’ With Flip’s Kitchen, and Ms. Jerlene Smith is going to introduce us to her fried corn and zucchini squash medley.
Ingredients you’ll need:
- Fresh corn on the cob
- Fresh zucchini
- Fresh squash
- Fresh leek
- Fresh bell pepper
- Butter
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tablespoon sugar
For the cornbread muffins:
- 1 cup of cornmeal
- 3/4 cup of flour
- 1 tsp of salt
- 1 tbsp of sugar
- 4 tbsps of baking powder
- 2 eggs
- 1.5 cups of milk