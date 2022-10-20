AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sometimes you just want some good comfort food that’s not too heavy, not too light, it’s just right.

Or, maybe you want a nice side dish to go with nice, juicy steak or some tender, flavorful chicken.

This morning we’re Flippin’ With Flip’s Kitchen, and Ms. Jerlene Smith is going to introduce us to her fried corn and zucchini squash medley.

Ingredients you’ll need:

Fresh corn on the cob

Fresh zucchini

Fresh squash

Fresh leek

Fresh bell pepper

Butter

1 tsp salt

1 tablespoon sugar

For the cornbread muffins: