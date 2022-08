AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Geraldine Smith’s been cooking up good eats and sweet treats for more than 50 years.

She told us cooking and baking are her passions, and she’s used plenty of ingredients from salt and pepper, to nutmeg and sugar to make her countless creations.

But her best ingredient is a four letter word you can only find in your heart: love.

Watch the video above to see how she uses that love, and show you how to make a fresh baked apple pie.