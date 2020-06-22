(KARE) A Minneapolis artist is reproducing famous paintings through chalk art.
Rebecca Mozdy has been street painting on Minneapolis sidewalks and park pathways for the past few months.
For two hours on Wednesday, Mozdy worked on a chalk painting of Haystacks by Monet at Boom Island Park.
“Sometimes I think everyone has a particular style that they just get drawn towards and for me it was always just impressionism,” Mozdy said.
Mozdy’s first chalk art reproduction was of Girl With a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer. She’s done several since then including The Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh.
Read more: https://bit.ly/2YijWDH
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Fine Art On The Sidewalk: Chalk Artist Recreates Masterpieces
- Summer Heat Brings New Coronavirus Complication: Mask Rash
- COVID-19 Surcharges Spark Backlash
- New coronavirus cases in Oklahoma break days old record
- Governor appoints Santa Fe lawyer to state Court of Appeals