Fewer people are losing sleep over money

The bankrate.com survey finds a little less than half of U.S. adults report they occasionally lose sleep over money issues which is down from last year

(FOX NEWS) — Money woes aren’t a major issue when it comes to getting some shut eye.

A new bankraterate.com survey says fewer adults are losing sleep worrying about finances compared to last year.

47 percent of adults reported losing sleep occasionally that’s down from 56 percent last year.

The survey also found women are more likely to lose sleep than men.

An analyst for bankrate calls the numbers shocking considering the high unemployment rate triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Personal finances causing concern include: every day expenses enough retirement savings and the ability to pay for health care and credit card debt.

