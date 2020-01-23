Fewer beans equals better coffee, study

(FOX NEWS) — A little goes a long way when it comes to the beans in your morning cup of joe.
According to a new study published in “Matter”, less beans grounded more coarsely brews a higher- quality batch of coffee.
This news from coffee experts is the opposite of what was once believed – more beans finely ground is best.
Instead, experts say finely grinding lots of beans is wasteful and does not create a perfect cup.
In addition to creating a consistently less bitter tasting coffee, researchers stress how beneficial using fewer beans is to the environment especially as climate change continues to have a negative impact on coffee plants around the world.
More from MyHighPlains.com: