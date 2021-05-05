FAVs brings in some flavor for a festive Cinco de Mayo

Joining us this morning on Today in Amarillo for Cinco de Mayo was owner of FAVs, Luis Ecsobedo. Luis brought all the flavor by sharing with us their popular bean dip recipe-one of which you can most definitely prepare for this year’s Cinco de Mayo.

The recipe is as follows:

2 cans black beans (drained) 3 chipotle peppers Juice from 1 lime 1 tsp. minced garlic 1/2 tbs. olive or canola oil

Blend, serve and enjoy! You can also add garnish with cilantro and/or green onion.

FAVs, a local restaurant and food truck is a healthier alternative and offers a wide variety of smoothies, salads and wraps! Visit their webpage here. You can also follow them on Facebook here.