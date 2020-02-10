Fat cat looking for a home

At a whopping 28 pounds, Wilford the cat tips the scales, but his foster parents hopeful the cats weight loss journey will help him find his forever home.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — A fat cat is looking for a furr-ever home.

Meet Wilford.

He’s slowly getting the hang of going down stairs but when it comes to his weight, you could say he’s facing an uphill battle.

Jen Boger and her husband Ian are Wilford’s foster parents.

When they got him in December, he weighed a whopping 28 pounds.

Ideally, he needs to be about half that so the Bogers have put him on a strict diet and exercise plan.

So far, he’s lost about a pound, and seems to have a little bit more mobility.

The Bogers say they’re hoping to find him a permanent home with owners who can help with his asthma and continue to keep him healthy.

Wilford does still get treats from time to time but it’s a diet brand that is low in calories.

More from MyHighPlains.com: