Family Support Services will host the 26th Harley Party

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Family Support Services will host their 26th Harley Party at a new location this year. After having to cancel last year due to the pandemic, they are back with a new location. They will be at the Tri-state Fairgrounds Saturday, July 31 from 5-9 pm.

They will have a reverse drawing for a 2021 Softail Slim or a $15,000 Visa gift card and a Second Chance prize of a $1,000 Visa gift card.

The bike fun run will begin at Tripp’s Harley and end at the Harley Party at the Tri-state Fairgrounds. They will have early admission to the event. Riders must have a Harley Party Ticket and pay an additional cost of $20 per bike.

Tickets for the Harley Party are $90 to admit 2 people, with one chance to win the grand prize and one chance to win the second chance. Only 1,500 tickets will be sold. You can also buy tickets over on their website.