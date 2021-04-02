Family Support Services Talks About Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April is Sexual Assault Awareness month across the country and Family Support Services will provide important information throughout the month.

  • Beginning Sunday, April 4th, Crisis Services Director Kathy Tortoreo will run 10 miles to complete the “40 for Survivors”. Others are invited to “walk a mile in her shoes” and post pictures to social media.
  • On Tuesday, April 13th, The Amarillo City Council will proclaim Sexual Assault Awareness month during it’s virtual meeting.
  • Saturday, April 17 is “Paws for Consent / Cats Against Cat-Calls Day” and everyone is encouraged to post photos of their pets.
  • Wednesday, April 28 is “Wear Denim Day”

