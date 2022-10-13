AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and Family Support Services wants to let people know they are here to help.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, intimate partner violence affects more than 10 million people each year in the U.S. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men have been victims of severe physical violence, sexual violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner. Intimate Partner violence accounts for 20% of all violent crimes and 19% of intimate partner violence involves a weapon.

Last year, Family Support Services served 2,433 victims of domestic or intimate partner violence by providing safe housing, safety planning, legal and medical advocacy, counseling, support groups, transitional housing, the advocacy helpline, and more.

FSS will also host National Go Purple Day on October 20th. Everyone is encouraged to wear purple that day to bring awareness to domestic violence. And the annual DV Awareness Walk will be Friday, October 28th at 3 pm starting at Legal Aid of Northwest Texas at 203 SW 8th.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the FSS Helpline is available 24/7 at (806) 374-5433. In a life-threatening emergency, always call 911.