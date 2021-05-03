Family Support Services is raising awareness about mental health

May is mental health awareness month and Family Support Services is looking to let people know how they can get help.

According to Family Support Services, Nearly 1 in 5 American adults will have a diagnosable mental health condition in any given year. 46% of Americans will meet the criteria for a diagnosable mental health condition sometime in their life, and half of those people will develop conditions by the age of 14.

According to the 2019 United Way of Amarillo and Canyon, both Potter and Randall counties have higher suicide rates than the state of Texas. Potter county’s rate was 35.4% higher than the average Texas rate, and Randall county’s rate was 72.6% higher than the state.

In 2020, Family Support Services served more than 1,700 people in the behavioral health and wellness division, with more than 9,000 units of service. You can find more information about what kind of services they offer over on the Family Support Services website.