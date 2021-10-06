Family Support Services is raising awareness about Domestic Violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Family Support Services is talking about how it has affected our area. Intimate Partner Violence affects more than 10 million people each year in the US. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men have been victims of severe physical violence, sexual violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner. Intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crimes. And women between 18 and 24 are most commonly abused by an intimate partner.

In 2020, Family Support Services served 2,239 victims of domestic or intimate partner violence, providing safe housing, safety planning, legal and medical advocacy, counseling, support groups, transitional housing, the crisis hotline, and other services.

Family Support Services will also be hosting a few events this month:

Oct. 12 will be a resource table in the legacy room at West Texas A&M University at 6 pm.

Oct. 19 will be a Chalk the Sidewalk event.

National Go Purple Day will be on October 21st. Everyone is encouraged to wear purple to show support for Domestic Violence Awareness.

And a Domestic Violence Awareness Month Walk is scheduled for downtown Amarillo on Oct 29.

You can find more details over on the Family Support Services Facebook page.