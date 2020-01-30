Family Support Services hosting annual Mardi Gras Party

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Family Support Services will be hosting its annual Mardi Gras party on February 15.

This is the 11th year the non-profit has hosted the gathering. This year, they will be focusing on the global aspect of Mardi Gras. They will have dinner, dancing, party favors, a casino, and both a live and online/mobile auction with trips, sports tickets, artwork, and hundreds of items.

Tickets are $60, tables of 8 are $450, and VIP couples are $250. You can buy your tickets by calling (806) 236-3011 or by going to silentauctionpro.com/onlineticketpurchase

Proceeds will go to support the mission of FSS and the services they offer in our community.

