Family Support Services is educating people about Domestic Violence during October

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Family Support Services is educating the high plains.

Intimate partner violence affects more than 12 million people each year in the US.

One in four women have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner.

Nearly half of all men and women in the US have experienced psychological aggression by an intimate partner.

In 2019, Family Support Services served 989 victims of domestic or intimate partner violence, providing safe housing, safety planning, legal and medical advocacy, counseling, support groups, transitional housing, and other services.

Also in 2019, there were 3,224 domestic-violence related calls to the crisis hotline (374-5433). On a typical day, more than 20,000 calls are placed to domestic violence hotlines across the US.

Silhouettes and the stories of local domestic violence victims will be placed in prominent locations across Amarillo and Canyon.

Amarillo National Bank and the Potter county Santa Fe building will both “go purple” throughout the month.

On October 13, Family Support Services will host a Facebook live crisis team panel 11:30 am-12:30 pm. The FSS Facebook page is family support services (@fssofamarillo) and the crisis team also has a Facebook page at crisis team at Family Support Services. Additional information will be available on Instagram at FSS-of-Amarillo.

Thursday, October 22 is “Go Purple” day across the Texas panhandle, when residents are encouraged to wear purple to show their support.

On October 31, FSS will partner with the Amarillo Bulls hockey team for Hoctober fest – featuring a hockey game, treats for the children, a public skate, and other activities. All civic center protocols for safety and social distancing will be followed.