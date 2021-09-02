Family-Friendly Fun at the Festival Por La Vida featuring Mike Silva

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Mike Silva’s Festival Por La Vida is coming to Amarillo’s Sam Houston Park this Saturday, Sept. 4.

After a trajectory of around 30 years doing festivals around Latin America, Europe, Africa, and the United States, Mike Silva International brings Festival Por La Vida to Amarillo Texas.

A Christian family festival whose vision is to produce a great impact in the community and generate a change through the good news of salvation, under the concept of GoodLife GoodMusic and GoodNews.

Starting at noon, there will be inflatable games, balloons, face painting, soccer, car show, helicopters, and much much more!

There will also be musical guests who will delight the crowd from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring Phil Wickham, Barak, Miel San Marcos, DJ Overcome, and Throne Studio.

And it will also feature GoodNews Evangelist Mike Silva who has shared what he calls the message of good news in more than 35 countries around the world.

