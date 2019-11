Faith City Mission is looking for volunteers for their annual Thanksgiving Outreach dinner for the homeless here in Amarillo. They will be welcoming Pastor Bill Gehm, the senior pastor of Grace Church, as the chapel officiant along with the Grace Church worship team.

Faith City Mission is expecting to serve between 500 and 600 guests, as well as passing out bags of goodies, blankets, jackets, and hygiene items.

This year, the dinner will be at their new location: 600 N. Tyler in Amarillo.