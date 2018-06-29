Explode! Fourth of July Celebration at Discovery Center

AMARILLO, TX - You can launch your family's independence day weekend with a bang tonight at the Don Harrington Discovery Center!

Join the Don Harrington Discovery Center as they explore the science of combustion at this family-friendly independence day event, called Explode! They'll celebrate the USA with combustion and explosions every half-hour, and patriotic crafts and activities for all ages.

The event will take place from 6-9 PM on Friday the 29th at the Discovery Center.

Tickets are $5 per person, free for veterans and active military with valid I.D., tickets can be purchased ahead of time until noon on Friday the 29th.

Patriotic crafts and activities will include:

Dunking Booth – take a turn dunking the Discovery Center's Science Guides in the dunk tank.

Water Rockets – guests will launch mega water rockets high into the sky.

Bubble Fun – The little ones will delight in the big tubs of a soapy solution and bubble wands in different shapes and sizes.

Patriotic Sand Exploration – Express the USA with red, white and blue designs made with sand.

Make your own All-American Confetti Popper's.

Combustions, Launches, and Explosions will include: