Explode! Fourth of July Celebration at Discovery Center
Holiday Weekend Kick off at the Discovery Center
AMARILLO, TX - You can launch your family's independence day weekend with a bang tonight at the Don Harrington Discovery Center!
Join the Don Harrington Discovery Center as they explore the science of combustion at this family-friendly independence day event, called Explode! They'll celebrate the USA with combustion and explosions every half-hour, and patriotic crafts and activities for all ages.
The event will take place from 6-9 PM on Friday the 29th at the Discovery Center.
Tickets are $5 per person, free for veterans and active military with valid I.D., tickets can be purchased ahead of time until noon on Friday the 29th.
Patriotic crafts and activities will include:
- Dunking Booth – take a turn dunking the Discovery Center’s Science Guides in the dunk tank.
- Inflatable fun, courtesy of ER Now.
- Water Rockets – guests will launch mega water rockets high into the sky.
- Bubble Fun – The little ones will delight in the big tubs of a soapy solution and bubble wands in different shapes and sizes.
- Patriotic Sand Exploration – Express the USA with red, white and blue designs made with sand.
- Make your own All-American Confetti Popper’s.
Combustions, Launches, and Explosions will include:
- Fire Power – Feel the explosive power of a fire hose. Amarillo firefighters will be here to hose guests down to beat the heat…or just for fun!
- Mentos and Soda Geysers – A fountain of red, white and blue fun is a feast for the eyes!
- Trashcan Chaos – Wait and watch for the air to fill with colored balls as they shoot out of a trashcan and into the air using liquid nitrogen.
- Elephant Toothpaste – If elephants did use toothpaste, this is what it would look like! See how a few small ingredients grow into huge blobs of paste.
- Alka-Seltzer Rockets – What better way to give homage to the Star Spangled banner than to demonstrate the ‘bomb bursting in air’, safely, using Alka-Seltzer and a film canister. See how high these rockets soar!
- Nitrogen Cannon – Watch as we make a giant cloud that will shoot 10 feet in the air!
