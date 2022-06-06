AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Museum of Art (AMOA) is giving adults in the area a new way to appreciate art. They are hosting Artafterdark from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10 located at 2200 S. Van Buren on the Washington St. campus of Amarillo College.

The event is an after-hours celebratory event designed to draw in a new audience interested in understanding and appreciating art. They will have food and live music, as well as exhibits like Strangers in a Strange Land and The Dance Fantastic Visions. Tickets are $30 per person at the door and AMOA members get in free.