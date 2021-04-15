Empty Bowls aims to battle childhood hunger

Amarillo ISD and the High Plains Food Bank are teaming up for this year’s Empty Bowls event to help battle childhood hunger in our community.

Students from Amarillo ISD will be giving back to their community. Art students will contribute handcrafted commemorative bowls, culinary arts students will provide fresh-baked break for event, and student choirs will provide entertainment for the evening.

Empty Bowls will be on April 20th from 5:30 pm to 7 pm at the Polk Street United Methodist Church Great Hall.

For a $10 donation, guests will be able to enjoy homemade beef stew, available for dine-in or carry-out, and be able to choose a hand-crafted bowl as a reminder of all the bowls that go unfilled.

All proceeds will go to the High Plains Food Bank Kid’s Café to help fight childhood hunger in our community.