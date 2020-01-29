Empty Bowl luncheon will help raise money for Kid’s Cafe

The High Plains Food Bank will be heading out to Amarillo schools on February 14th for their Empty Bowl luncheon. They will be raising money for their Kids Cafe program and helping teach kids in our area about giving back to their community and food insecurity.

The event is open to the public. You can buy tickets in advance at the Rod Schroder Education Support Center in room 206 or at the High Plains Food Bank. Each ticket is $10 and comes with a homemade beef stew meal and a student hand-crafted bowl as a reminder of all the bowls that go unfilled.

Lunch will be from 11:30 am to 1 pm on February 14th at Amarillo High School, Caprock High School, Palo Duro High School, and Tascosa High School.