Employees would pay to have a casual dress code

A study finds some employees would prefer an informal dress code over an extra $5,000 in their paycheck.

How much would you pay to be able to wear jeans to work?

If a shirt and tie has been weighing you down you’re not alone over a third of workers would take a casual dress code over an extra $5,000 in their paycheck.

This according to a survey published by ranstand US.

The study notes a changing workplace has contributed to an overall less strict dress code with 33 percent of respondents saying their dress code is casual, and 20 percent reporting no dress code at all.

However, many people agree ripped jeans, leggings, and open-toed shoes are not work place appropriate.