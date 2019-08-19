Emoji users have more dates…and more sex!

Study says people who use emojis have more sex and get more dates than those who don't.

(FOX NEWS) – People who use emojis a lot may be telling their possible love interests more about themselves than they realize!

A new study, published in the journal “Plos One,” says frequent use of emojis with potential dates is linked to not only having sex more often but also to a more active dating life.

The Kinsey Institute conducted two separate studies that reached those conclusions.

More than 5,500 single Americans were surveyed.

The reasons they gave for using emojis included wanting to give their messages more personality, making it easier to express their feelings, and making communication faster than typing.

The researchers say people who use emojis often may be better at forming connections with others, leading to more dates and more sexual activity.